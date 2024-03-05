California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $237.65 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $241.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

