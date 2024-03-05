California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,304 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Cognex worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.72. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.46%.

About Cognex

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

