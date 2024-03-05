Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,160 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Xerox by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Xerox Stock Down 1.2 %

XRX stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

