Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $35.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyverna Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

Featured Articles

