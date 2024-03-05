Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $35.06.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kyverna Therapeutics
In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of Kyverna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile
Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.