Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at UBS Group

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $37.15 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Birkenstock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.15.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. Birkenstock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

