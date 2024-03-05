McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUX

McEwen Mining Stock Up 14.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

Shares of MUX opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market cap of $370.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.46. McEwen Mining has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22,541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in McEwen Mining by 221.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.