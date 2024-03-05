Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $92.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of CCS opened at $86.15 on Tuesday. Century Communities has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.91 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

