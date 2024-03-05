Wedbush Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $278.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.58.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $313.81 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $338.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,229.30, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.91 and a 200-day moving average of $227.86.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

