DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Price Target Cut to $1.50

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.45% from the stock’s current price.

DermTech Price Performance

DermTech stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. DermTech has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DermTech by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DermTech by 7.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in DermTech by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in DermTech by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.

