Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,451 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,741 shares of company stock worth $7,205,544 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

