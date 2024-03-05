California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,489 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Hasbro worth $14,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Hasbro by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 187,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $50.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

