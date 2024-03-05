Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

ATXS stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Astria Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $632.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of Astria Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

