Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after buying an additional 183,187 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 101.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 327,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,075,000 after buying an additional 164,478 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total value of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $2,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,472,083.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,150 shares of company stock worth $19,910,506. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $438.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $305.06 and a one year high of $454.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.67 and a 200 day moving average of $406.70.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

