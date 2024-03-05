Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,208 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.