Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

