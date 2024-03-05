Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,111,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,582,000 after acquiring an additional 39,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,980,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,986,000 after purchasing an additional 371,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NiSource by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,101,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,999 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.11%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NI. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

