Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

