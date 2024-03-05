Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 57 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWK stock opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.70. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $78,260,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,138,000 after purchasing an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

