Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,114 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $302,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PRI opened at $249.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.06. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.68 and a twelve month high of $254.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

PRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.20.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

