Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 9,911 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,007 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,014,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.78. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

