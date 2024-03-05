Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Haemonetics worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

