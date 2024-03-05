Venus Price Hits $13.05 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $13.05 or 0.00019273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $205.41 million and $31.43 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,736,844 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) lending and borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Created by the Swipe project team, led by Joselito Lizarondo, it combines the features of Maker and Compound to offer a user-friendly DeFi experience. The native governance token, XVS, is used for voting, staking, and participating in the protocol’s governance. Venus Protocol focuses on risk management, decentralization, and user experience improvements in its latest version (V4), introducing features like Isolated Pools and the Resilient Price Oracle to enhance its capabilities.”

