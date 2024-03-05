196,460 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $159,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,587,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 224.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 469.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 668,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 550,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

