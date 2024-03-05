Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after buying an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after buying an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after buying an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $24,632,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $22,681,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

HP stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.50. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

