Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sora Investors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 441.7% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 113.7% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 39,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Western Digital by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $64.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $65.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

