Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 24,637 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $92.46 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

