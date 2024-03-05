Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,662 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Capri by 789.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Capri by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

CPRI stock opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

