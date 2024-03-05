3G Capital Partners LP Has $9.49 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

3G Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 5.3% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 3G Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock valued at $29,622,250. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

