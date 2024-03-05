Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,134,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

