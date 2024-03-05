Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on LW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.08. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.73%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

