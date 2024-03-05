Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 700 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 111.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. CWM LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $81.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,542,607. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

