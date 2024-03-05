Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,793,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,730,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.75. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

