Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $99.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.30.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

