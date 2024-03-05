Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,006,522 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $24,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,745 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 25.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,531,751 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 512,495 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 300,509 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 65,470 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RIVN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

