27,274 Shares in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HHH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,711,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.38. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.42 and a one year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 3,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $260,887.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,842,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,515,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,824 shares of company stock valued at $286,306 and sold 2,608 shares valued at $215,112. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.