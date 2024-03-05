Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $135,367,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 913.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,992,000 after purchasing an additional 487,116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,946,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter worth about $62,457,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLT opened at $281.67 on Tuesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

