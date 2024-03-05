Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

