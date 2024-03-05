Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 118 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,297,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,177,000 after acquiring an additional 476,308 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2,392.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 231,704 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,855,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,894,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $301.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $296.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.33. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $246.04 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

