Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 208.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,910 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 397.6% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,175,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,025,000 after acquiring an additional 939,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $10,617,000.

NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $19.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

