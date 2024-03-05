Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $292,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 88.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 98.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,801,000 after buying an additional 194,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $271.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.80 and a 200-day moving average of $235.47. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $274.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

