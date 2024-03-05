Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 111,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $44.99.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

