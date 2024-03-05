Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 199,707 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,707 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 389.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SLVM opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

