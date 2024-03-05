Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 31.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $82,623.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $82,623.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,049.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $30,853.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,038 shares in the company, valued at $403,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,321 shares of company stock worth $489,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.