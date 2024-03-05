BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DCF opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
