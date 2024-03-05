BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DCF opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 39,187 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 70,091 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

