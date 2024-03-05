23,594 Shares in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $38.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,207 shares of company stock worth $238,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.