Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 12,295 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of STOK stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $33,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.