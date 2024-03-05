12,212 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,679,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,755,000 after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after buying an additional 1,074,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,065,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after buying an additional 80,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CareDx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,267,000 after buying an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in CareDx by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,716,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 277,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.