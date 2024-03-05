Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,216 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,610,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,559,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after acquiring an additional 425,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 784,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 331,488 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 41,738 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

See Also

