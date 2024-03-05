Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Altice USA by 9.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 10.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Altice USA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Altice USA by 9.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

