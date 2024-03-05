Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $62,000 in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ OPI opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.78%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

